Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Both Seats in Tripura

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha took to X to congratulate the people of Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies after the BJP's victory.

He wrote, “I thank the people of Boxanagar & Dhanpur assembly constituencies for this landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the bye-polls. This victory represents the people's continuous faith in PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & @BJP4India President @JPNadda Ji, We shall continue to work to fulfill the people's aspirations.”