Bypoll Results: BJP Wins Both Seats in Tripura

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained a massive victory in the bypolls for the two seats in Tripura’s Dhanpur and Boxanagar.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP’s Tafajjal Hossain won the Boxanagar seat by 30,237 votes. His nearest rival Mizan Hossain of the CPI(M) secured 3,909 votes.
On the other hand, in the Dhanpur seat, BJP’s Bindu Debnath won with 18,871 votes. His nearest rival Kaushik Chanda of the CPI(M) got 11,146 votes.
Notably, the bypolls for both seats were held on September 5.
In Tripura's Dhanpur, the bye-election was necessitated after the BJP's Pratima Bhoumik resigned to retain her Lok Sabha seat, leaving the assembly vacant. Bhoumik's brother Bindu Debnath fought for the BJP against Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) candidate Kaushik Chanda in Dhanpur for the bypolls.
In Tripura's Boxanagar, the BJP and CPI (M) contested against each other as the seat fell vacant after the death of CPI (MK) MLA Samsul Haque.
Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha took to X to congratulate the people of Boxanagar and Dhanpur assembly constituencies after the BJP's victory.
He wrote, “I thank the people of Boxanagar & Dhanpur assembly constituencies for this landslide victory of Bharatiya Janata Party in the bye-polls. This victory represents the people's continuous faith in PM Shri @narendramodi Ji & @BJP4India President @JPNadda Ji, We shall continue to work to fulfill the people's aspirations.”