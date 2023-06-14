Centre Assures Manipur Govt Sufficient Stock of Food Grains

The Central Government has assured the Manipur government of complete support in ensuring that there are sufficient stock of food grains in different parts of the state at all times and that the National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries are able to receive regular supply of the entitled quantities.
Sanjeev Chopra, Secretary Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) visited Manipur’s capital Imphal on Wednesday to review the functioning of NFSA in the wake of the recent law and order situation in the state.
In course of the visit, the Sanjeev Chopra met the Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAFPD) minister of Manipur Sh. L. Susindro Meitei and Chief Secretary, Vineet Joshi.
Sanjeev Chopra also paid a visit to the Food Storage Depot (FSD) in Imphal’s Sangaiprou and inspected depot operations, quality standards of food grains and maintenance of records.
He also inspected the distribution of foodgrains through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) at a FPS in Imphal East district.
The Centre has allocated additional quantity of 30,000 MT of rice in view of current situation for a period of three months, from June 2023 to August 2023 to non-NFSA beneficiaries of the state.
Presently, stock position at 9 depots is 30,600 MT which is adequate against total monthly allocation of 12,000 MT under NFSA and 6,500 MT under non-NFSA.
Besides, Department is exploring additional routes to ensure smooth and seamless supply of food grains through various routes like from Dimapur, Silchar and Bairabi to Manipur state and inducting total 25500 MT of Rice in the state by the end of June’2023. The estimated stock position will be sufficient to meet the requirement in the coming month. Regular inflow of stocks will be maintained to ensure that there is no scarcity of foodgrains in any part of the state.