Minor 3.4 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Arunachal Pradesh

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday at 8:50 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 km beneath the surface.

The quake was recorded at coordinates 27.32° N latitude and 96.12° E longitude. Authorities said there were no immediate reports of damage to property or loss of life. In a post on X, NCS stated: “EQ of M: 3.4, On: 15/02/2026 20:50:28 IST, Lat: 27.32 N, Long: 96.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh.”

Seismic Details and Regional Context

The tremor was relatively shallow at 10 km depth, which can sometimes result in stronger surface vibrations. However, officials confirmed that no casualties or structural damage have been reported so far. Arunachal Pradesh lies in a seismically active zone, with periodic low- to moderate-intensity earthquakes recorded across the northeastern region.

Earlier this month, NCS reported a 4.5 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar at 8:17 am. That tremor originated at a depth of 100 km, with coordinates 22.16° N latitude and 94.51° E longitude. No damage or casualties were reported in that incident either.

On February 3, Myanmar also experienced a stronger 6.0 magnitude earthquake at approximately 9:04 pm, followed by another tremor measuring 5.3 magnitude at 9:21 pm. Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity across the region.