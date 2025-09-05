COCOMI Opposes SoO Pact Extension with Chin-Kuki Narco-Terrorist Groups

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has strongly opposed the Government of India’s decision to extend the Suspension of Operation (SoO) Agreement with Chin-Kuki armed narco-terrorist groups.

COCOMI criticized the move, saying it undermines the interests of the indigenous people of Manipur. According to the committee, the decision ignores a series of terrorist and criminal acts committed by these groups and contradicts the democratic will of the people.

The organization highlighted that the Manipur government, through a Cabinet decision on 10th March 2023, had unanimously resolved to abrogate the SoO agreement. However, under the current President’s Rule, the administration, appointed by New Delhi, lacks the legitimacy to represent the people of Manipur. COCOMI described the extension of the SoO as an “undemocratic and hegemonic imposition” on the indigenous population.

The COCOMI also alleged that the SoO provides “overwhelming legitimacy” to armed Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups, allowing them to operate with impunity while undermining India’s credibility in combating narco-terrorism internationally. "Since the introduction of the SoO in 2005 and 2008, such agreements have only shielded narco-terrorist armed groups while undermining the democratic will of the people. The international community too will question India’s credibility in combating narco-terrorism when it is seen as providing safe passage and impunity to such groups," the COCOMI stated.

COCOMI further noted that the Manipur Legislative Assembly, in a unanimous resolution on 29th February 2024, had urged the Government of India to revoke the SoO. Ignoring this, the President’s Rule administration has been included in tripartite talks without any mandate from the people, the group said.

The Committee said, "The Constitution of India guarantees free movement to every citizen across the country as a fundamental right. However, by turning this into a bargaining chip with armed narco-terrorist groups, the Government of India has undermined its own constitutional obligations. Such actions portray the Government as holding the Meetei population hostage at gunpoint under narco-terrorist influence. This is utterly unacceptable to the people of Manipur."

COCOMI concluded that the extension of the SoO amounts to legitimizing narcoterrorist operations, granting impunity to armed groups, and compromising the rights, security, and future of the indigenous people of Manipur and the Northeast region.

