Col M Romesh Singh Takes Over as Commandant of Infantry Battalion in Northeast.

Colonel M Romesh Singh hailing from North East, Manipur took over the command of an Infantry Battalion in one of the location at the “Gateway to North East ".

Singh is an alumnus of Sainik School, Imphal, National Defense Academy/Indian Military Academy and the prestigious Defense Services Staff College.

He has been awarded with CDS Commendation card, COAS Commendation Card and GOC-in-C Commendation card in his illustrious career till now.

He has been also at peacekeeping mission under the United Nation as part of Indian contingent in Africa.

He wishes the brethren of North East youth to join the Indian Armed Forces as the profession is a way of life which few chosen one get the opportunity to serve the nation.