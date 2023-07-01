Congress Concerned About Manipur When Relative Peace Has Come: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lashed out at the Congress and said that the party is showing concern about Manipur when normalcy is gradually returning back to the state.
The Assam CM said that the Congress should have showed interest on the violence-hit state when the situation was volatile.
While speaking to media persons on Saturday, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Manipur is almost limping back to normalcy, now the Congress is talking about it. I believe that in the next one week or 10 days, the situation will further improve in the state. The Congress is crying about Manipur when relative peace has come. They should have cried when there was a volatile situation. They neither went to Manipur nor commented on it at that time.”
On Friday, a huge drama unfolded after rumors started cropping up about Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigning from the post of CM. He had made up his mind of resigning from his post, however, a massive crowd gathered outside his residence and provided support to his government.
As the Chief Minister departed from his residence, accompanied by 20 MLAs, intending to meet the Governor, he was compelled to turn back due to the impassable crowd. After a while, a group of ministers, led by the Minister of Public Works Department (PWD), emerged to address the assembled gathering.
Minister Susidro Metitei took charge of reading aloud the resignation letter, which had been prepared for submission to the Governor. Subsequently, the paper was entrusted to several women present in the crowd, who proceeded to tear it apart.