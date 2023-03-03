Conrad K Sangma Submits Letter of Support to M’laya Governor Signed by 32 MLAs

In a major political development, Conrad K Sangma on Friday evening has submitted the letter of support to the state Governor, Phagu Chauhan signed by 32 MLAs of the NPP, BJP, HSPDP and two Independent to form the Government in alliance with the NPP.

Earlier, in the morning hours, Conrad K. Sangma tendered his resignation to Meghalaya Governor as the Chief Minister and staked a claim to form the new government.

The chief minister of Meghalaya earlier called the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his support in forming the new government.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) won 26 seats in the 59-member assembly in Meghalaya in the results declared on Thursday.

The UDP on the other hand bagged 11 seats. The TMC and Congress have won 5 seats each, while the Voice of the People Party has won 4 seats.

In the 60-member assembly, a party has to win at least 31 seats to go past the majority mark.

Meanwhile, the BJP, HSPDP, PDF and independent candidates won 2 seats each.

Conrad Sangma defeated his rival Bernard Marak of the BJP and won the South Tura constituency with 10,090 votes. Marak managed to receive 7,260 votes.