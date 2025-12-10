Conrad Sangma Calls Assam’s Music Ambition a ‘Healthy Competition’ for Northeast

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Wednesday described Assam’s recent push to position Guwahati as a global music destination as a “healthy form of competition” that ultimately benefits the entire Northeast.

Speaking to reporters, Sangma said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks following the high-profile Post Malone concert in Guwahati should be viewed positively. “I always feel positive competitiveness is important. It is promoting the North East as a destination, and that is a great thing,” he said.

Sangma noted that Shillong and Meghalaya would always retain their unique cultural identity and artistic appeal, even as other states attempt to strengthen their presence in the entertainment landscape. “Meghalaya and Shillong will always have their niche. There are certain factors that are different in Shillong and Meghalaya, and certain aspects that are different in Assam and Guwahati,” he added.

Emphasizing collaboration over rivalry, the Meghalaya CM said the region must collectively support its growing music and concert ecosystem. “We don’t see it as a competition. Overall, he (Assam CM) is promoting the region as a whole as a destination for music,” Sangma remarked.

He further stressed that each Northeastern state has its competitive strengths, and every government should harness these to boost the region’s cultural and economic potential. “We have always said the North East is a music destination, and we hope all NE states move together in creating a very healthy area of competition and promote music and concert economy for the entire nation and the world,” Sangma said.

Sangma’s comments come after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared Monday’s Post Malone performance in Guwahati a “historic occasion,” asserting it would place the city on the global entertainment map, rivalling Shillong. Sarma had noted that what was once seen as Shillong’s advantage, hosting top international acts like Ed Sheeran, Bryan Adams, Akon, Boney M., and Smokie, would now also extend to Guwahati.

