CPI Delegation Headed by D Raja to Visit Violence-Torn Manipur on August 21

A delegation of the Communist Party of India (CPI) led by General Secretary D Raja will visit conflict-hit Manipur on August 21 (Monday), reports said on Sunday.
According to information, the delegation will be on a four-day visit to the state from August 21 to 24.
As per a statement, the CPI said that citizens of Manipur are under great distress as it has been over three months that the ethnic conflict broke out in the state.
The delegation led by D Raja will consist of Binoy Viswam, MP & National Secretary CPI, K Narayana, National Secretary, CPI, Rama Krushna Panda, National Secretary, CPI and Asomi Gogoi, Senior leader of CPI from Assam, the statement said.
Reportedly, the delegation will interact with all sections of the society regarding the ongoing conflict in the state. They will also make efforts for peace-building and restoration of normalcy.
Further, the CPI delegation is also likely to meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey after visiting relief camps in both the hill and valley areas of the state and apprise her of the ground reality.
The delegation will also participate in the 75th Foundation Day meeting of the Party on August 23.