Cyclone “Midhili” to Bring Rainfall in Northeastern States, IMD Issues Red Alert

According to an IMD report, a Deep Depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past six hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm “Midhili” (pronounced as “Midhili”) and lay centered at 5.30 am on Friday over Northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.1°N and longitude 88.5°E, about 190 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 200 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 220 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).