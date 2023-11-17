Cyclone “Midhili” to Bring Rainfall in Northeastern States, IMD Issues Red Alert

Amidst dry weather condition in the Assam and Northeast states, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall activity in various parts of the region on November 17 and 18, 2023.
The weather department also issued a yellow alert for certain pockets of the Northeastern region and red alert in parts of Tripura, Mizoram.
According to an IMD report, a Deep Depression over Northwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 20 kmph during past six hours, intensified into a cyclonic storm “Midhili” (pronounced as “Midhili”) and lay centered at 5.30 am on Friday over Northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.1°N and longitude 88.5°E, about 190 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 200 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal) and 220 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).
It is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph on intervening night of November 17 and early hours of November 18, 2023.
Owing to this, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on November 17 and 18, 2023 with very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Mizoram and Tripura on November 17.
For Assam and Meghalaya, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south Assam and east Meghalaya on November 17 and 18, 2023.
Further, the IMD stated that the weather condition will continue to remain dry likely from November 19 onwards.