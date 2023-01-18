EC to Announce Poll Dates for 3 NE States Today

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the poll dates on Wednesday for the upcoming assembly elections in three Northeastern states.

The poll dates will be issued for Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya assembly elections.

Last Saturday, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that over 13.9 lakh electors were registered in Nagaland including over 30,000 first time voters.

Meanwhile, ECI teams led by Rajiv Kumar, Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel concluded their visit to Nagaland and Tripura to review elections preparedness last week.

Meanwhile, on January 5, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Tripura to ensure the overall development ahead of the state’s assembly election.

In his address in North Tripura, Amit Shah emphasised that the upcoming polls in the state aim at making the state free from Communists.

"The 2023 elections are intended to free Tripura from Communists. Earlier there used to be a certain cadre whose permission was required to do every day-to-day task, but now you cannot see the communist here anymore," he stated.