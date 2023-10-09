ECI Announces Polling Dates for Upcoming Assembly Election in 5 States | Deets Inside

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday has announced the polling dates for the upcoming assembly elections in five states of the country at a press conference in Delhi on Monday.
Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram are set to go into polls on November this year.
The elections in Chhattisgarh would be held in two phases, informed the ECI during the press conference.
The forthcoming elections are scheduled to take place on the dates listed below:
Mizoram (All 40 Assembly Constituencies)
1. Date of issue of Gazette Notification – October 13
2. Last Date of Making Nominations – October 20
3. Date of Scrutiny of Nominations- October 21
4. Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures- October 23
5. Date of Poll- November 7
6. Date of Counting – December 3
7. Date before which election shall be completed- December 5
Madhya Pradesh (All 230 Assembly Constituencies)
1. Date of issue of Gazette Notification – October 21
2. Last Date of Making Nominations – October 30
3. Date of Scrutiny of Nominations- October 31
4. Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures- November 2
5. Date of Poll- November 17
6. Date of Counting – December 3
7. Date before which election shall be completed- December 5
Rajasthan (All 200 Assembly Constituencies)
1. Date of issue of Gazette Notification – October 30
2. Last Date of Making Nominations – November 6
3. Date of Scrutiny of Nominations- November 7
4. Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures- November 9
5. Date of Poll- November 23
6. Date of Counting – December 3
7. Date before which election shall be completed- December 5
Telangana (All 119 Assembly Constituencies)
1. Date of issue of Gazette Notification – November 3
2. Last Date of Making Nominations – November 10
3. Date of Scrutiny of Nominations- November 13
4. Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures- November 15
5. Date of Poll- November 30
6. Date of Counting – December 3
7. Date before which election shall be completed- December 5
Chhattisgarh (Phase 1- 20 Assembly Constituencies)
1. Date of issue of Gazette Notification – October 13
2. Last Date of Making Nominations – October 20
3. Date of Scrutiny of Nominations- October 21
4. Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures- October 23
5. Date of Poll- November 7
6. Date of Counting – December 3
7. Date before which election shall be completed- December 5
Chhattisgarh (Phase 2- 70 Assembly Constituencies)
1. Date of issue of Gazette Notification – October 21
2. Last Date of Making Nominations – October 30
3. Date of Scrutiny of Nominations- October 31
4. Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures- November 2
5. Date of Poll- November 17
6. Date of Counting – December 3
7. Date before which election shall be completed- December 5
During the press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) informed that for the upcoming Assembly Elections 2023 in five states, 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 ACs. Over 1 lakh PS will have a webcasting facility. The average elector per polling station is well below ECI norms of 1,500 electors per polling station in all five states.
To enhance voter experiences there will be 17,734 Model polling stations, 621 Polling stations will be managed by PwD staff, and at 8,192 PS women will be in command, CEC stated.
Assured Minimum Facilities to be available in all Polling Stations.
The CEC also mentioned that it has taken special care of the elderly and Person with Disability Registration (PwDs) voters. The home voting option will be available for 80+ senior citizens and PwDs with benchmark disability.
It also stated that accessible polling stations for PwDs and senior citizens by setting up ramps, volunteers and wheelchairs will be done. All polling stations on ground floor, CEC asserted.
"With our motto of Every Vote Matters, ECI is setting up new booths in remote and inaccessible areas to facilitate voter participation. New Polling booth to be set up in desert areas of Barmer, Rajasthan and on Tulsi Dongri Hill in Chhattisgarh-Odisha border," said the CEC.
Furthermore, polling stations will be set up in reserve forest areas/ sanctuaries for tribals in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, polling teams in Mizoram will travel on foot through 22 non motorable PS and 19 riverine polling stations by boat.