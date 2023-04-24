‘First In Dacca’ Warriors Celebrate Diamond Jubilee in Shillong

Indian Army’s Headquarters 101 Area Diamond Jubilee celebrations commenced with a solemn ceremony paying tributes to Martyrs at the Shillong War Memorial, Rhino Prerna Sthal, on Monday by Lt Gen RP Kalita, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, GOC-in-C Eastern command. Maj Gen RK Jha, AVSM, Officiating GOC 101 Area and all ranks of Headquarters 101 Area also paid rich tributes to those who made the supreme sacrifice for the Nation.

101 Communication Zone, as it was then called, was raised in the wake of the Chinese aggression, on April 22, 1963 for provision of logistic support to all formations and units in the Northeast Region. HQ 101 area has a unique distinction of having taken part in active combat operations despite being a logistic formation. It also undertook active part in Counter-Insurgency operations in Mizoram from 1966-69.

During the 1971 Indo-Pak war, HQ 101 area took part in operations in Sylhet and Mymensingh district of erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and was the first Indian Army formation to reach Dacca on the morning of 16 December 1971, thus earned its name ‘First in Dacca’.

Over time, 101 Area has evolved to provide seamless logistic support in remote and challenging terrain to Indian Army formations in border areas across entire North Eastern region. The formation has contributed immensely in Nation building aiding infrastructure development, providing humanitarian aid and ensuring outreach to remote villages.

While conveying his compliments on the occasion, the GOC-in-C Eastern Command addressed all ranks of 101 Area and complimented them for carrying on with the legacy of dedicated service to the Nation. To commemorate the formation’s 60 glorious years of service to the Nation, release of special cover and stamp were also a part of the festivities. The unveiling of busts of Maj Gen Gurbaksh Singh Gill and Maj Gen Gandharv Nagra, who were GOC of 101 Area during 1971 war and helped curate the resounding Indian Army victory in 1971 war, was also another highlight of the event.

As part of its Diamond Jubilee celebrations, the formation undertook a daring bike rally which was flagged off by the Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan on April 8, 2023. The ‘Rhino Riders’ travelled through treacherous and challenging terrain of Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh over the past two weeks. Interestingly, the ten members of the bike rally also include a lady. The team has interacted with civilians, Ex-servicemen and Veer Naris along its over 2500km route, showcasing the prowess of Indian Army and motivating young minds including school and college students as well as NCC cadets to join the Indian Army. The bike rally was flagged in by the GOC-in-C Eastern Command on April 24, 2023 at Shillong.