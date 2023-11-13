Fresh Rains Predicted Across Northeast Later This Week

On November 17, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall over South Assam and East Meghalaya. The citizens have been advised to keep themselves updated about the conditions. Furthermore, residents of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have also been advised to stay updated with these regions likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over South Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.