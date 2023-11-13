Fresh Rains Predicted Across Northeast Later This Week

During the festive season, rain is likely to play spoilsport with the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati on Monday predicting light to moderate showers across various northeastern states later this week.
Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on November 17 and 18, RMC Guwahati informed via a notification.
According to the notification, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at isolated places on November 15, however, there is not much cause for concern with no warning issued.
The following day, that is, November 16, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at isolated places with no warning issued. Moreover, light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall over Mizoram and South Tripura. Citizens have been advised to stay updated.
On November 17, Assam and Meghalaya are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places with isolated heavy rainfall over South Assam and East Meghalaya. The citizens have been advised to keep themselves updated about the conditions. Furthermore, residents of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura have also been advised to stay updated with these regions likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall over South Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
The sudden rains have been driven by a low-pressure area which is expected to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 14. The RMC, Guwahati predicts that it is likely to move West-Northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal around November 16.
The notification from the RMC mentioned that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over the south Andaman Sea and extends up to middle-tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. "Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal around 16th November 2023," it read.
"Under its influence light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura with isolated heavy rainfall over Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 17th & 18th and over south Assam & east Meghalaya on 17th November," the notification added.
It may be noted that Arunachal Pradesh is not expected to see any rainfall during this period. And for those who have plans to make it to the Cherry Blossoms Festival in Meghalaya's Shillong, it is advised to stay updated.
Meanwhile, RMC Guwahati has also shared a list of probable impacts and suggested actions. These are as below:
Visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall leading to traffic congestion.
Temporary Disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time.
Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall
Possibilities of landslides/landslips due to intense spells of rainfall.
Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structures.
Follow traffic advisories issued, if any.
Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.
Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often.
Be updated.