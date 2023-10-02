Guwahati: Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Magnitude Jolts City

A major earthquake jolted the northeastern region of India on Monday with tremors felt in Guwahati, the capital of Assam.
As per reports, the earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at around 6:15 pm IST.
Meanwhile, the epicenter was located at North Garo Hills in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya at Latitude 25.90° North and Longitude 90.57°E.
It was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers from the surface of the earth, according to official data.
Taking to X, the National Centre for Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 02-10-2023, 18:15:18 IST, Lat: 25.90 & Long: 90.57, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India."