North East

Guwahati: Earthquake Measuring 5.2 Magnitude Jolts City

The epicenter was located at North Garo Hills in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya at Latitude 25.90° North and Longitude 90.57°E.
An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Guwahati
An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in GuwahatiREPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A major earthquake jolted the northeastern region of India on Monday with tremors felt in Guwahati, the capital of Assam.

As per reports, the earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at around 6:15 pm IST.

Meanwhile, the epicenter was located at North Garo Hills in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya at Latitude 25.90° North and Longitude 90.57°E.

It was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers from the surface of the earth, according to official data.

Taking to X, the National Centre for Seismology wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 02-10-2023, 18:15:18 IST, Lat: 25.90 & Long: 90.57, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, India."

An earthquake measuring 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale was felt in Guwahati
Earthquake of 5.1 Magnitude Jolts Guwahati, Epicenter in Manipur
National Centre for Seismology

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
north-east>>north-east/guwahati-earthquake-measuring-52-magnitude-jolts-city
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com