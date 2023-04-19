Heat Wave Continues in Tripura, 1 Dead

Amid extreme heat wave conditions, one death has been reported in Tripura due to sunstroke.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Dey. He was a resident of Tripura’s Sabroom.

As per sources, Ranjit Dey, a local trader collapsed on the way to his shop and was declared dead after being taken to hospital.

On the other hand, several others have been hospitalized across various districts of the state.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department has arranged special measures to deal with the extreme weather condition while urging people to stay indoors unless it is very essential.

The weather office reported that the highest temperature has slightly declined compared to Monday but the impact of a heat wave is still going on. It predicted that the state may witness rain on Thursday.

On Monday, the Tripura government issued an order to keep all the government-run and grant-in-aid schools to remain closed from April 18-23. This was announced by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

Tripura is currently witnessing 36 degrees Celsius which has made it difficult for school children to bear the heat wave. Meanwhile, private educational institutions were urged to keep their institutions closed during the period.