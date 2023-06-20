Heroin, Cannabis Seized In Police Raid in Meghalaya

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the East Jaintia Hills police in Meghalaya successfully conducted raids leading to the seizure of a substantial quantity of heroin and cannabis on Tuesday.
The police operation centered around national highway 6, apprehending nine traffickers involved in the illegal trade.
During the raids, law enforcement officials seized a staggering 2 kilos 738 grams of heroin, valued at approximately Rs 15 crore in the market.
Additionally, 251 kilograms of ganja, with a market value in several lakhs of rupees, were confiscated. The police also impounded a Tata Winger, a Tata Tiago, and a Hyundai vehicle believed to be associated with drug trafficking activities.
Furthermore, the authorities seized eight mobile phones and Rs 6,100 in cash, indicating the involvement of the arrested individuals in drug-related operations.
Earlier on June 16, a massive consignment of narcotics worth around Rs 5 crores was seized in an operation in Mizoram.
As per initial reports, an operation was carried out jointly by troopers of Assam Rifles and officials of the narcotics department in which the huge heroin consignment was seized.