HIV Control by 2027: High-Priority Districts in Manipur, Mizoram Reviewed

The states of Manipur and Mizoram are currently under intensive review as part of India’s efforts to fast-track HIV control and meet the 95-95-99 targets by 1 December 2027, coinciding with World AIDS Day. The review is part of a three-day workshop, Suraksha Sankalp Karyashala, convened by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, being held in Guwahati, Assam.

Day 2 of the workshop focused on detailed district-level assessments, examining epidemiological trends, programme coverage, treatment outcomes, viral suppression, and outreach among high-risk groups. Dr Rakesh Gupta, Additional Secretary and Director General of NACO, chaired the workshop, emphasising that “granular planning, data-driven monitoring and strong local ownership are essential to bend the curve of new infections in high-prevalence states like Manipur and Mizoram.”

In Manipur, which has an adult HIV prevalence of 0.81% and an estimated 23,000 people living with HIV, 12 high-priority districts were reviewed, including Bishnupur, Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Ukhrul. The review assessed gaps in testing, treatment linkage, retention in care, and viral suppression, ensuring that micro-level strategies are aligned with the national HIV response.

Mizoram, with the highest HIV prevalence in India at 2.75% and an estimated 26,000 people living with HIV, was also examined extensively. The 11 high-priority districts, including Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib, Lunglei, Serchhip, Mamit, and Siaha, were assessed for strategies such as intensified testing, index testing, improved linkage to treatment, scaling up OST services, and focused interventions among youth and high-risk populations. Special attention was given to early detection and follow-up mechanisms to ensure adherence to treatment and viral suppression.

Dr Gupta emphasised that India has set a time-bound goal to achieve HIV control by 1 December 2027, and each high-priority district must turn this commitment into measurable outcomes aligned with the 95-95-99 targets:

95% of people living with HIV know their status

95% of those diagnosed receive sustained antiretroviral therapy (ART)

99% of those on treatment achieve viral suppression

The workshop aims to consolidate district-level strategies and technical interventions under Mission AIDS Suraksha, ensuring a coordinated push toward HIV control in the Northeastern region. Further sessions will continue over the coming days to finalise actionable plans and monitor progress toward India’s ambitious target.