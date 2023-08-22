ICFAI Tripura Campus Now Powered By Reliance Jio True 5G Wi-Fi
The ICFAI University Tripura campus is now powered by Reliance Jio True 5G wi-fi network which is prestigious and exclusive.
The students of the University will be highly benefited by this world class True 5G experiences to reimaging high speed network Services.
Jio True 5G is the world’s most advanced next-generation wireless technology which enables to provide Lightning-fast data speeds, downloading ultra high-definition movies in seconds, stream live events and concerts, deep indoor 5G coverage and do much more.
The students will be enabled seamless streaming of high-definition educational content, and immersive and interactive viewing of various learning and life skill contents.
The senior vice president and North East state Business Head of Reliance Jio Mr. Sanjay Sur handed over the Jio True 5G Campus certificate to the Vice Chancellor of the ICFAI University Tripura, Prof.(Dr.) Biplab Halder on August 18, 2023.
According to the report, the ICFAI University Tripura is the first True 5G Campus in the entire North East India.