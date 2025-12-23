ICFAI University Tripura Hosts International AI Conference

The ICFAI University Tripura is hosting a three-day International Conference on “Advanced Communications and Machine Intelligence (MICA 2025)” from December 22 to 24 at its Kamalghat campus, bringing together leading academicians, scientists, industry experts and research scholars from India and abroad.

MICA 2025 has emerged as a premier multidisciplinary platform focused on cutting-edge developments in advanced communication technologies and machine intelligence.

The conference aims to facilitate the exchange of knowledge, showcase innovative research, and promote collaboration between academia and industry through keynote lectures, technical paper presentations, tutorials and panel discussions.

The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of several eminent dignitaries, including Prof. Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Board of Accreditation (NBA); Prof. (Dr.) Biplab Halder, Vice-Chancellor of ICFAI University Tripura; Prof. Arun Kumar Pujari, former Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Rajasthan; Prof. Cowlessur Sanjeev K from Université des Mascareignes, Mauritius; Prof. Mohammad S. Obaidat from the University of Jordan; and Dr. A. Ranganath, Registrar of ICFAI University Tripura.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers highlighted the growing importance of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and next-generation communication systems in shaping future technologies and solving complex real-world problems.

They also underlined the need for stronger collaboration between academic institutions, industry and policymakers to foster innovation and research-driven development.

The conference features an extensive programme comprising multiple keynote addresses by renowned international experts, parallel technical sessions, and panel discussions.

Scholars and researchers from various institutions presented their research papers, reflecting recent advancements and emerging trends in communication systems and intelligent technologies.

MICA 2025 is being supported by several prominent organizations, including the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), GAIL (India) Limited, ARDENT Computech Pvt. Ltd., and the Directorate of Information Technology, Government of Tripura.

Organisers noted that this support has played a crucial role in strengthening academia–industry–government collaboration.

The conference is being coordinated by Dr. Joylal Sarkar and Dr. Bipul Sen, Assistant Professors at ICFAI University Tripura.

The university authorities expressed confidence that MICA 2025 would significantly contribute to advancing research, innovation and global academic networking in the fields of advanced communications and machine intelligence.

