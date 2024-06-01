IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alerts for Assam as Southwest Monsoon Advances

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for Assam, forecasting heavy rainfall over the next five days. The Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam, bringing an enhanced rainfall activity to the region.
A cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighboring areas extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level, contributing to the expected weather conditions. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in specific districts.
Detailed Forecast:
Day 1:
Light to moderate rainfall at most places.
Heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara, and Tinsukia districts.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Goalpara, West Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, and Dibrugarh districts.
Day 2:
Light to moderate rainfall at most places.
Heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places over South Salmara, Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Goalpara districts.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places over Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts.
Day 3:
Light to moderate rainfall at most places.
Heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places over Kokrajhar district.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Majuli, Sibsagarh, Charaideo, and Karimganj districts.
Day 4:
Light to moderate rainfall at most places.
Heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places over Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, and Baksa districts.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning with gusty winds (30 to 40 kmph) at isolated places over Goalpara, Tamulpur, Nalbari, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Tinsukia, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi, and Karimganj districts.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning at isolated places over Kokrajhar, Chirang, Darrang, and Udalguri districts.
Residents are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions as the weather conditions unfold over the coming days.