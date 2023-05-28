Indian Army Concludes Repair Work of Wainem Bridge in Manipur

The Indian Army repaired the Wainem Bridge of Manipur in minimum time after it was partially damaged by unidentified miscreants.
According to sources, on Saturday, the Army received information that few miscreants had tried to damage the Wainem Bridge and dislocated three panels.
Immediately, the nearest Army column responded to the call and reached the incidents site with a recovery vehicle. The bridge was partially damaged and required urgent repair to facilitate unhindered move of vehicles.
The column with the help of villagers of Wainem, Imol and Irengbam repaired the bridge in minimum possible time and made it ready for communication of men and material.
Meanwhile, the timely effort by the Army column was appreciated by the local populace and they expressed their gratitude to the security forces for their support.