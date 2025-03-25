Indira Kala Students Get ₹1.9 Lakh Aid from Governor Ramen Deka

Governor Ramen Deka has reaffirmed his commitment to promoting education in the arts by sanctioning financial assistance of Rs 1,90,000 from his discretionary grant. This initiative will provide crucial support to 38 underprivileged students from Assam, the North Eastern region, Manipur, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh, who are currently pursuing their studies at Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, Khairagarh. Each student will receive Rs 5,000 for the academic session 2024-25, enabling them to continue their education in music and fine arts.

During his recent visit to Khairagarh district, Governor Deka attended a cultural program organized by the university, where he expressed admiration for the performances. He also conveyed his appreciation for the university’s role in attracting talented students from the Northeast, emphasizing the significance of nurturing young artists dedicated to classical and folk traditions.

Established in 1956, Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya holds the unique distinction of being Asia's only music university. Renowned for its commitment to higher education and research in Indian classical music, dance, fine arts, theatre, and folk arts, the institution has produced numerous acclaimed artists, musicians, and dancers who have gained national and international recognition. With students from across India and abroad, the university remains a beacon of artistic excellence and cultural heritage.