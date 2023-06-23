Manipur: Armed Miscreants Open Fire in Imphal East & Kangpokpi

On Thursday, Assam Rifles troops exchanged gunfire with unknown men at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district. The exchange of fire occurred amid fresh bouts of violence in the strife-torn state where armed forces have been deployed to bring the situation under control and crack down on rioters.

Moreover, several incidents of violence were reported on Wednesday, including a blast in a parked car at Kwakta in Bishnupur district. Eyewitnesses informed security personnel that the blast happened within minutes of the driver exiting the vehicle around 7.15 pm, officials said. Three civilians sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to the Bishnupur hospital.