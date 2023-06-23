Manipur: Armed Miscreants Open Fire in Imphal East & Kangpokpi

Fresh incidents of firing were reported in Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts of violence-stricken Manipur on Friday.
According to the Spear Corps of the Indian Army, a group of armed miscreants sneaked from the Yaingangpokpi area towards the hill side this afternoon. Miscreants reportedly fired automatic weapons towards villages of Urangpat and Gwaltabi.
The security forces retaliated to the firing in a calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage.
Informing this through Twitter, the Spear Corps of Indian Army said, “Group of armed miscreants sneaked into the area from YKPI towards hill side today afternoon. Miscreants firing automatic weapons towards villages of Urangpat & Gwaltabi. Security Forces Columns deployed in these vacant villages responding in calibrated manner to avoid any collateral damage. Large group of women part of mob in YKPI & Seijang area preventing movement of additional columns into the area.”
On Thursday, Assam Rifles troops exchanged gunfire with unknown men at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district. The exchange of fire occurred amid fresh bouts of violence in the strife-torn state where armed forces have been deployed to bring the situation under control and crack down on rioters.
Moreover, several incidents of violence were reported on Wednesday, including a blast in a parked car at Kwakta in Bishnupur district. Eyewitnesses informed security personnel that the blast happened within minutes of the driver exiting the vehicle around 7.15 pm, officials said. Three civilians sustained injuries in the incident and were rushed to the Bishnupur hospital.