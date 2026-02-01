Manipur: BJP, NDA MLAs Head to Delhi for Talks on Govt Formation

In a renewed effort to restore an elected government in violence-hit Manipur, several MLAs from the BJP and its two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners travelled to New Delhi on Monday for consultations with senior party leaders, expressing hope for a favourable outcome.

Manipur BJP president Sharda Devi, speaking to reporters in Imphal before departing for the national capital, said the party’s central leadership had called all BJP legislators and MLAs from its NDA allies, the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF), to deliberate on the formation of a government. “We all hope that a government will be formed soon,” she said.

The BJP has 37 MLAs, including seven from the Kuki community, in the 60-member Manipur Assembly. The move comes just days ahead of the completion of one year of President’s Rule in the state on February 13, amid continuing ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities that erupted in May 2023.

However, it remained uncertain whether all seven BJP legislators from the Kuki community would participate in the meeting. The Kuki MLAs had met their Meitei counterparts in New Delhi on December 14, marking their first interaction since the outbreak of the conflict. Subsequently, civil society organisations and Kuki armed groups under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement resolved that Kuki MLAs would extend support to any government only if there is a written assurance addressing their demand for a Union Territory with a legislature comprising Kuki-majority areas. Four Kuki MLAs are likely to attend the Monday meeting, reported Deccan Herald.

This is not the first time BJP legislators have travelled to New Delhi seeking the formation of a government. The party’s central leadership has consistently stressed the need for an inclusive dispensation with the participation of Kuki MLAs, viewing it as essential for restoring peace and facilitating the rehabilitation of displaced persons.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh, who left for New Delhi on Sunday, said he was optimistic about a “positive outcome” on government formation during this round of talks.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, days after Biren Singh resigned and the BJP failed to arrive at a consensus on his successor. The situation was further complicated when the NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, withdrew its support from the BJP-led government in November 2024, citing concerns over Biren Singh’s handling of the crisis.

Meanwhile, MLAs have so far remained tight-lipped on who could emerge as the next chief minister.