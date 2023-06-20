Manipur Govt Extends Ban on Internet Till June 25

The Manipur Government has extended the ban on the internet in the state for five more days till June 25 (Sunday). This comes as incidents of vandalism and arson in the state still continue.
The order issued by the state government on Tuesday read, “The suspension of internet services in the state will be extended for five more days i.e. till 3 pm on June 25.”
The order issued by state commissioner (Home) T Ranjit Singh stated that the Director General of Police, Manipur letter vide dated June 19 reported that there are still reports of incidents like arson of houses and premises.
"It is still necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in the public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc. on mobile phones etc. and sending bulk SMS,” the notice further read.
Notably, earlier today, the Manipur High Court directed the state government to provide limited internet services in some designated places. The bench noted that the internet is necessary for people to carry out urgent and essential work, especially in regards to the ongoing admission process of students.
On the other hand, in view of the persistent violence in the state, the resumption of normal classes in schools across the region has been postponed to July 1. The director of School Education in Manipur, L Nandakumar Singh, issued an official order directing all Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools to inform all concerned parties and take necessary actions accordingly.