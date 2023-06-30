Manipur Govt Extends Internet Shutdown Till July 5

The Manipur Government has extended the ban on internet services in the state for another five days till July 5 (Wednesday).
An order issued in this regard by the government on Friday read, “This order is issued to prevent any disturbances of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of the state of Manipur and shall be in force for another 5 days with immediate effect from the time this suspension order becomes operational till 3:00 pm of 05-07-2023.”
This move comes amid concern of anti-social elements misusing social media platforms which could have serious repercussions for law and order situation in the state.
As Manipur continues to reel under turmoil, Chief Minister N Biren Singh made up his mind of resigning from his post earlier today. However, a massive crowd gathered outside his residence and provided support to his government.
As the Chief Minister departed from his residence, accompanied by 20 MLAs, intending to meet the Governor, he was compelled to turn back due to the impassable crowd. After a while, a group of ministers, led by the Minister of Public Works Department (PWD), emerged to address the assembled gathering.
Minister Susidro Metitei took charge of reading aloud the resignation letter, which had been prepared for submission to the Governor. Subsequently, the paper was entrusted to several women present in the crowd, who proceeded to tear it apart.