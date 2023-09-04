Manipur Govt Files FIR Against Members of Editors Guild of India

The Manipur Government has filed a case against a few members of the fact-finding team of the Editors Guild of India who had visited the state to publish a report of the ongoing crisis.
According to information, an FIR has been filed over the allegations that the report submitted by the team was ‘false, fabricated and sponsored’. The FIR invokes Section 66A of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
While speaking on the issue on Monday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh warned the members of the Editors Guild to meet representatives of all communities and then publish any report.
CM Biren Singh said, “I give a warning to the members of the Editors Guild, if you want to do something, then visit the spot, see the ground reality, meet the representatives of all communities and then publish what you found. Otherwise, meeting just a few sections and coming to a conclusion is highly condemnable.”
“The State government has filed an FIR against the members of the Editors Guild who are trying to create more clashes in the state of Manipur,” he added.