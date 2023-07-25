Manipur Govt Lifts Ban on Broadband Internet Services in ‘Liberalised Manner’

The Manipur Government partially lifted the suspension of internet services that were put on place after the ethnic clashes broke out in the state on May.
An official order of the state government issued on Tuesday said that the ‘earlier suspension of internet services on Broadband service is lifted conditionally in a liberalized manner’.
The government also directed all mobile service providers to ensure compliance to the order.
The state government said that mobile internet data has been kept suspended as ‘preparedness for having effective control and regulatory mechanism for Mobile data service is not technically feasible and there are still apprehensions that the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platform such as Whatsapp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter etc.’
“Connection will be only through static IP and that the subscriber concerned shall not accept any other connection other than allowed for the time being,” the order read.
“No Wifi/ Hotspots shall be allowed from any of the routers and systems using the connection at any cost by the subscriber concerned.”
Internet subscribers have to ensure the removal of any existing VPN software from the system and not install any new software or VPN App, according to the order, the order said.
It may be mentioned that, the Supreme Court of India declined to interfere with the Manipur High Court’s order directing the Manipur government to restore limit internet in the state.
A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra heard the plea filed by the Manipur Government challenging the Manipur High Court order which allowed the restoration of internet in the State in a limited manner.
The court however, granted liberty to the State of Manipur to approach the High Court to appraise it of the difficulties faced by it in implementing the Court’s order.