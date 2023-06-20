Manipur Govt Postpones School Reopening To July 1 Amid Ongoing Violence

In view of the persistent violence in the state, the Manipur Government has decided to defer the resumption of normal classes in schools across the region until July 1.
The director of School Education in Manipur, L Nandakumar Singh, issued an official order directing all Zonal Education Officers under the Department of Education-Schools to inform all concerned parties and take necessary actions accordingly.
Initially, the Manipur government had planned to reopen regular classes up to Class 8 in the violence-affected state from June 21. However, due to the deteriorating law-and-order situation, the decision was reconsidered, and the reopening has now been postponed.
The Manipur Government on its official twitter handle wrote, “The Directorate of Education (S), Government of Manipur issued a notice that normal classes for all schools will resume from 21st June 2023 but it has been deferred to 1st July 2023 or until further notice. #Manipur.”
Since May 4, all schools in Manipur have remained closed following widespread violence that erupted in the state. In response to the turmoil, State Minister Th Basantakumar Singh had announced summer vacations for schools in Manipur from May 4. The summer vacation period was later extended until June 19.
Notably, Manipur houses a total of approximately 1,110 schools, comprising 643 private schools, 384 government schools, and 83 aided schools.
The state of Manipur has been engulfed in turmoil since May 3, when clashes between two communities triggered large-scale violence. The aftermath of the clashes led to over 100 fatalities and the displacement of thousands of people throughout the state.