Manipur: Huge Cache of Arms & Ammunition Seized from 2 PLA Cadres

Two cadres of the banned outfit People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended and a huge cache of arms and ammunition were seized from their possession in Manipur’s Imphal on Tuesday.

The seized arms and explosives include five grenades, three pistols, three IEDs and three detonators.

As per reports, the explosives were supposed to be used to damage government installations in the Imphal valley ahead of Republic Day celebrations next year.

The recoveries were made in Heirok area following questioning of the two PLA cadres, Superintendent of Police Jogeshchandra Haobijam said.

“Following inputs about the presence of cadres of PLA at Heirok area, a joint operation was conducted by Thoubal district police and Assam Rifles. Two cadres were apprehended,” Haobijam said.