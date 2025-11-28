Manipur: Militants Attack Assam Rifles Patrol in Tengnoupal District

An Assam Rifles patrol came under fire from unidentified militants on Friday in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district, near the Myanmar border, a defence spokesperson said.The troops retaliated “with control and caution,” prioritising civilian safety, the official added.

No casualties were reported immediately, and additional forces have been deployed to the area as operations continue. The tense border region, spanning 398 km, remains vulnerable to militant infiltration, movement of hostile elements, and drug trafficking, officials noted.

In separate operations across Imphal East and West districts, security forces arrested six individuals, including five active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), accused of extorting money from locals, government employees, contractors, petrol pumps, private schools, and colleges across the Imphal valley.

Among those detained, Khulem Robindro Singh (36) was reportedly involved in recruiting youths for the KCP.

Additionally, authorities arrested Yumnam Chandra Singh (42), alias Baby, from Kontha Ahallup Makha Leikai in Imphal East, recovering two high-power 36 HE grenades, a mobile phone, and an Aadhaar card from his residence.

