Manipur: M’laya Govt Organizes Special Flights To Bring Back Stranded Citizens

Speaking about the efforts made by the government, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “We are bringing back our stranded citizens through regular flights and chartered flights with special permission, who wish to return to Meghalaya. The Lajong football team has already been escorted to the airport, and we are making every effort to ensure the safe and timely return of all our citizens. I would like to urge the students from Meghalaya who are studying in Manipur and their parents to please don't panic and be calm. We are working closely with the Union & State governments, security agencies to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the safe return of our students and citizens.”