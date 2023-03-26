Manipur Receives Prestigious eGovernance Award 2022

The eOffice Manipur has been conferred with the prestigious Award of Recognition in the category State Project in the 20th Computer Society of India eGovernance Award 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday.

With this, Manipur becomes the only state in Northeast India to receive the recognition at Delhi Technological University.

Congratulating eOffice, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations e-office Manipur on being conferred with the prestigious Award of recognition in the category State Project in the 20th Computer Society of India e-governance award 2022 held today at Delhi Technological University, New Delhi."