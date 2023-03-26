Manipur Receives Prestigious eGovernance Award 2022

The eOffice Manipur has been conferred with the prestigious Award of Recognition in the category State Project in the 20th Computer Society of India eGovernance Award 2022 in New Delhi on Saturday.
With this, Manipur becomes the only state in Northeast India to receive the recognition at Delhi Technological University.
Congratulating eOffice, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations e-office Manipur on being conferred with the prestigious Award of recognition in the category State Project in the 20th Computer Society of India e-governance award 2022 held today at Delhi Technological University, New Delhi."
Manipur's IT department Director Nambam Deben accompanied by Joint Director Gurumayum Robert Sharma, Informatics Officer Herojit Senjembam and Senior Consultant State E Misson team Ng Deepa from Department of information technology, received the award along with NIC Manipur team led by SIO, NIC N Binod, Gopalkrishna Technical and Sharat.
A government statement issued on Saturday read, “It is worth mentioning that Manipur is the only State in North East which has implemented eOffice in the entire State at a very fast pace. The implementation of such a noble initiative under Digital India was possible in the State under the visionary leadership of CM Biren Singh and with the constant guidance and persuasion of the state Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar.”