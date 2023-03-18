Manipur: Two Hog Deer Carcasses Found in Loktak Lake

Carcasses of two hog deer were found on the northern part of Loktak Lake in Manipur on Thursday.

According to reports, the remains of the two hog deer were wounded with bullets.

A team of forest officials led by Range Officer Ratankumar has been sent to the spot to investigate the matter.

The residents of the village have reported that they had seen people with sophisticated weapons, including silencers, and hunting dogs, as well as primitive nets wandering in the area for trapping wild animals at night.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dr. Rebecca Chanu said that these rare species, which are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, are endangered and will eventually disappear from the State if strict actions are not taken against those responsible for these malicious acts.

In January, two poachers were detained during an operation carried out by the forest department in Guwahati.

According to reports, the raid was carried out in the Guwahati range of Khanamukh Forest Division. The poachers were detained and several body parts of animals were recovered from their possession.

Officials identified those apprehended during the raid as Santosh Kumar Gupta and Sangeet Gupta.

Meanwhile, Tiger bones and nails were among the several items recovered from their possession, added officials.

Further legal action will be initiated against the accused, they said.

It may be noted that two poachers were apprehended with a rhino horn at Kaliabor in Assam’s Nagaon district on January 13.

Acting of specific inputs, the police conducted and operation nabbed the two accused at the Hatigaon area and recovered a rhino horn from their possession.

The arrested individuals had been identified as Abdul Ali and Kusum Ali, both hailing from Misa near Hatigaon tea estate.