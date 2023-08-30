North East

Manipur Violence: CBI Takes Over 27 FIRs Including 19 on Crime Against Women

According to sources, the CBI registered 27 cases which were handed over by the Manipur Police.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has reportedly taken over investigation into 27 FIRs lodged in connection with the ethnic violence in Manipur.

According to sources, the CBI registered 27 cases which were handed over by the Manipur Police. Out of the 27 cases, 19 are cases pertaining to violence against women, three in connection to loot by a mob, two of murder and one each of rioting and murder, kidnapping and general criminal conspiracy, sources further said.

The CBI teams have started interrogating the suspects and victims after visiting the crime sites, reports said.

The investigation gained momentum after the CBI top brass mobilized a team of 53 officers, including 29 women, drawn from various units of the federal agency across the country to probe the cases, they said.

Further, several cases probed by CBI may attract provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, which can be probed by an officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police.

