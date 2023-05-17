Manipur Violence: SC Asks State Govt to File Fresh Report on Relief, Rehabilitation

Slamming the Manipur High Court’s recent judgment, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said that the judgment was "factually incorrect" and also against the principles laid down by the Supreme Court Constitution bench judgments as regards classification of communities as Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

In its status report, the government said a total of 318 relief camps have been opened where more than 47,914 persons have been given relief. A total of 626 FIRs have been registered so far.

Earlier, the top court expressed concern over the loss of lives and properties in Manipur during the violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities and stressed taking adequate measures to restore normalcy there.

Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 after tribals organized a demonstration in the ten hill districts of the state to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of several people.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and other top leaders of the state met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on May 14 to discuss on the current situation in the violence-hit state.The meeting reportedly went on for more than two hours and focused on the restoration of peace and tranquillity in Manipur. The Home Minister was briefed about the ground situation in the state.