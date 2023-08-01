Manipur Violence: SC Summons State DGP for Next Hearing on August 7

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Manipur Director General of Police (DGP) to be personally present in the court for the next hearing at 2 pm on August 7 (Monday).
The court will hear the petitions in connection to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur on the given date.
Seeking an independent probe into the matter, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud passed the order.
The Court’s order said, “Based on the preliminary data, it prima facie appears that investigation has been tardy with considerable lapse between occurrence and the registration of the FIR, recording of witness statements and arrests have been few and far between. In order to help the Court to determine the nature of investigation, we direct the DGP Manipur to be personally present in Supreme Court to aid the Court.”
The top court also raised concerns on a judicial committee comprising retired judges to examine the allegations and cases.
It then asked the Solicitor General to take instructions in who should probe the cases.
Apart from this, the Supreme Court figured out that there was a long delay in registering the FIR in connection to the horrific physical assault case where two women were pared naked in the state.
The top court also said that the Manipur Police was incapable in investigating the crimes happening across the state including sexual offences against women, leading to a total breakdown of law and order machinery.
CJI DY Chandrachud said, “State police is incapable of investigation. Absolutely.. There is no law and order left at all. The investigation is so lethargic. No arrests made. Statements being recorded after such lapse of time. This gives an impression that there was no law and breakdown of constitutional machinery. May be it is correct that arrest could not be made because police could not enter the locality.. but even then there was complete breakdown of law and order.”