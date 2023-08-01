Manipur Violence: SC Summons State DGP for Next Hearing on August 7

The top court also said that the Manipur Police was incapable in investigating the crimes happening across the state including sexual offences against women, leading to a total breakdown of law and order machinery.

CJI DY Chandrachud said, “State police is incapable of investigation. Absolutely.. There is no law and order left at all. The investigation is so lethargic. No arrests made. Statements being recorded after such lapse of time. This gives an impression that there was no law and breakdown of constitutional machinery. May be it is correct that arrest could not be made because police could not enter the locality.. but even then there was complete breakdown of law and order.”