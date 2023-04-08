23 Myanmar Nationals Including Women, Children Held In Manipur

A total of 23 illegal Myanmar nationals were apprehended by Manipur police from Kawnpui village under Churachandpur district.

The operation was carried out as part of a special drive to identify illegal immigrants in the state.

During the op, the police arrested six males, 10 females, and seven children.

All the arrested were relocated to Sadbhavna Mandap, Khominthang, New Lamka, and Churachandpur temporarily until the detention centre planned at Singngat sub-division is complete.

According to reports, a total of 129 Myanmar nationals are lodged in a detention camp in the district for illegal crossing the border.

Earlier this year, the Churachandpur Police arrested 10 suspected Myanmarese nationals, including 5 females and a minor for illegally entering India via the porous border in the Manipur district.

The police said that it had received reliable information about the presence of illegal Myanmar nationals in the Vaal Veng area of New Lamka in the Churachandpur district.

A team of police officers, led by OC/CCP-PS and OC-WPS Churachandpur rushed to the hideouts and rounded up the Myanmarese after a hot chase on the barren fields.

On preliminary verification, the arrested nationals admitted that they had come to Churachandpur on different dates and were secretly taking shelter at Vaal Veng village.

They are reportedly from the Sagaing region of Myanmar bordering Manipur and Mizoram on the Indian side.