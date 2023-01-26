Manipur: 3 Injured in Bomb Blast in Ukhrul

At least three people sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Manipur's Ukhrul on Wednesday. This was informed by the police.

According to reports, the incident took place at Community Circle (Gandhi Chowk) in Ukhrul town at around 5 pm.

The three injured, including a woman, were crossing the road when a suspected hand grenade exploded.

Following the incident, the area was cordoned off and a joint search operation was launched along with security personnel.

Meanwhile, Ukhrul SP Ningshem Vashum informed that no militant outfit so far has claimed responsibility for the incident.

SP Vashum was quoted by ANI saying, "Three people were injured in an explosion in Manipur's Ukhrul. Following the incident, police and other security personnel cardoned off the area and launched a search operation. So far, no militant outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident."

Further details awaited.