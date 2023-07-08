3.3 Magnitude Quake Hits Manipur's Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 hit Manipur, near Ukhrul district, in the wee hours of Saturday.
This was informed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed. The tremors were felt around 12.14 am and the quake's depth was at 70 kms.
"Earthquake of Magnitude 3.3, Occurred on 08-07-2023, 00:14:10 IST, Latitude 24.90 and Longitude 94.35, Depth: 70 Km, Location: 13km WSW of Ukhrul, Manipur," the official handle of the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
Earlier, on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang.
The National Center for Seismology informed that the quake was recorded around 12.55 in the afternoon at Changlang, at a depth of 61 kms.