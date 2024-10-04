3.6 Earthquake Jolts Manipur's Ukhrul
The tremor occurred at approximately 7:02 AM, with the earthquake's epicenter located in the Ukhrul area at a depth of 30 kilometers.
An earthquake of magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Ukhrul town in Manipur on Friday morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

NCS shared on X, stating: "Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.6, Date: 04/10/2024, Time: 07:02:23 IST, Latitude: 25.04 N, Longitude: 94.20 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur."

