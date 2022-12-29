Aerial Bomb Recovered at Manipur's Thoubal

An aerial bomb was recovered from a paddy field at the historic Khongjom in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Thursday morning

The bomb was recovered by troopers of Assam Rifles and Manipur police jointly.

Soon after, a bomb squad was dispatched to the location who later safely disposed of the bomb at Langathel Langam hills in the same district.

According to information, the bomb was found while an excavator was engaging earthworks at the paddy field in between the YMC Brickfield and Khongjom Loukon.

It is noteworthy that Khongjom is a historical place as the Battle of Khongjom was the greatest battle of the Anglo-Manipur War in 1891.

It is located roughly about 33 kms from the capital city of Imphal.

Since then princely state Manipur lost her sovereignty against the British till 1947. And 23rd of April is now celebrated as “Khongjom Day,” marking the occasion of the battle of Khongjom.

Moreover, Manipur became a battlefield between the British and the Japanese in the Second Great War.