Army Man Abducted By Militants In Manipur Rescued On Same Day

After a gap of just two months, an unidentified group of armed men abducted four people while they were traveling from Churachandpur to Leimakhong in an SUV and killed them. They were identified as family members of an Indian Army soldier who was posted in Jammu and Kashmir. The fifth passenger in the car, the soldier's father, who was injured, successfully escaped. He was later transported by the army via an airlift to Dimapur and was eventually transferred to the base hospital in Guwahati for medical care.