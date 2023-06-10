Assam Chief Minister Holds Crucial Meeting in Manipur Amidst Violence and Destruction

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Chief Minister and convenor of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), arrived in Manipur today to meet with his counterpart, Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The visit comes at a time when Manipur is reeling from a wave of violence that has left 17 temples and 221 churches destroyed, along with the shocking theft of 500,000 bullets and 3,500 guns from state armouries.
The situation has escalated to a grave level, with numerous lives lost and the need for urgent intervention becoming increasingly evident. The meeting between the two Chief Ministers aims to address the ongoing violence and understand the underlying causes behind these distressing events. It highlights the critical stage that Manipur has reached, demanding the attention and collaboration of leaders from multiple states.
However, the Supreme Court has declined to urgently list a plea against the suspension of internet services in Manipur since May 3. The court's decision is based on the fact that the High Court is already examining the matter. As a result, the ban on internet services, implemented on May 3, continues to be enforced, further complicating communication and access to information in the violence-stricken region.
The violence in Manipur is primarily attributed to clashes between the Hindu Meiteis and the Christian tribal Kuki community. Tensions escalated following a rally organized by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3, leading to a series of ongoing conflicts that have engulfed the entire state. In response, the central government has deployed paramilitary forces to restore order and stability.
While the situation demands immediate attention, the Supreme Court's decision highlights the need for the High Court to comprehensively address the issue of suspended internet services. As a result, the ban remains in place, further exacerbating the challenges faced by residents in terms of communication and access to vital information.
The violence in Manipur has resulted in the destruction of sacred places of worship, the theft of firearms, and the loss of innocent lives. As investigations continue, it is crucial for both the Manipur government and the Central government to take responsibility and address the underlying issues fueling the unrest. The people of Manipur are in desperate need of a resolution to this prolonged conflict, and concerted efforts must be made to ensure peace and stability in the region.