Assam Mahila Congress Committee Demands Dissolution of Manipur Govt

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee on Thursday demanded dissolution of Manipur Government and imposition of President’s rule in the violence hit Northeastern state.
This comes after the two women in Manipur were stripped naked, paraded around in the glaring daylight and gang-raped.
“It is not only an attack on civilized society but an affront to our humanitarian values as well. We have no language strong enough to condemn it. This has been directly established as the most despicable incident in Indian social life. The incident has, at one fell swoop, shattered the very ideals for which Indian culture is known for and made us small in the eyes of the world,” said Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee President Mira Borthakur Goswami.
She also claimed that the state government is utterly responsible for the dastardly act.
“How the BJP has hung on to power after such an heinous incident remains the moot question. 74 days since the incident happened, the BJP government has not apprehended the culprits and instead sought to suppress the incident. Such a government has no moral right to remain in power. We demand that the state government be immediately dissolved and President’s rule imposed in Manipur,” she added.
Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister has said that two accused including the main culprit, in the viral video case, have been arrested.
CM Biren Singh has further said that the government will make efforts for death penalty in the viral video case.