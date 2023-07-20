Assam Mahila Congress Committee Demands Dissolution of Manipur Govt

“It is not only an attack on civilized society but an affront to our humanitarian values as well. We have no language strong enough to condemn it. This has been directly established as the most despicable incident in Indian social life. The incident has, at one fell swoop, shattered the very ideals for which Indian culture is known for and made us small in the eyes of the world,” said Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee President Mira Borthakur Goswami.