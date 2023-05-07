Assam Rifles Rescues 51 Civilians from Suspicious Truck in Manipur Amid False Rumors

In the wake of the tense security situation prevailing in Manipur, false rumours like wildfire are spreading rapidly, causing fear and uncertainty among the local populace.
However, the quick and proactive action taken by the Assam Rifles troops stationed in the area has prevented a potential disaster.
The Assam Rifles on Friday received information about a suspicious truck that was headed towards Jiribam town. The internal security columns immediately sprang into action and intercepted the truck at the Jiribam-Tamenglong border. Upon inspection, the truck was found to be carrying 51 locals who were hiding inside it.
Further investigation revealed that these civilians were daily wage laborers and residents of Assam who were working in Manipur and were trying to escape the tense security situation. The Assam Rifles troops safely rescued all the innocent civilians and transported them to Cachar.