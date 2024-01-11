'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' Will Start From Manipur at Any Cost, Says Cong Leader
Despite the Manipur government's reluctance to grant permission for the commencement of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from the Palace Ground in Imphal, Congress leader KC Venugopal asserted on Wednesday that the yatra would unequivocally kick off in Manipur.
He emphasized the party's commitment to a peaceful demonstration for justice, particularly for the people of Manipur, and expressed a willingness to cooperate with the authorities.
Venugopal stated, "Bharat Jodo Yatra will start from Manipur at any cost. We are going ahead with the programme...We don't want to politicise this Yatra. This is a peaceful demonstration which we are doing for the justice of the people of India, especially the people of Manipur."
Acknowledging the denial of permission by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for the chosen venue in Imphal, Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra revealed that the state party unit is actively seeking an alternative option.
Meghachandra mentioned, "Even if the government declines (the permission), we have decided to do this near the Khongjom War Memorial complex, Thoubal, in a private lane. We are discussing this with the AICC team and the senior leaders of the party."
Earlier in the day, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Venugopal unveiled the road map and a pamphlet of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the national capital.
The Congress has outlined that the yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, is set to commence from Imphal on January 14. It is anticipated to cover an extensive distance of 6,713 km, spanning 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, 337 assembly segments, and encompassing 110 districts.
The party has expressed its commitment to the cause and remains prepared to collaborate with the government at any feasible level.