BJP MLA Karam Shyam Quits as Manipur Tourism Corporation Chief

Karam Shyam, BJP MLA from Manipur’s Langthabal Assembly constituency, has resigned from the post of the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur on Monday.

He tendered his resignation letter to the state's Chief Minister N Biren Singh alleged of not been assigned any responsibility as the Chairman of the Tourism Corporation of Manipur.

"I am resigning from the post of Chairman of Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited as I have not been assigned any responsibility as a Chairman," the resignation letter read.

Earlier this month, BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh had resigned as the adviser to Manipur's.

In his resignation letter, Radheshyam also complained of "not being given any responsibility".