CBI Files Chargesheet in Killing of Naga Woman During Ethnic Violence in Manipur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against nine accused before the Special Judge, CBI Court in Guwahati, Assam in an ongoing investigation into the killing of a 55-year-old Naga woman in Manipur's Keibi village by a mob on July 15, 2023, during ethnic violence in the state, officials said on Saturday.
A case was registered on a request from Manipur Government & further Notification of Government of India. CBI took over the investigation of the said case/ Crime No. 32(7)/2023 dated July 15, 2023, earlier registered at Lamlai Police Station, Imphal East.
According to reports, it was alleged that at about 12:10 PM on July 15, 2023, the 55-year-old Naga woman was forcibly detained at Sawombung Gate by a mob numbering about 100 persons including armed miscreants and was forcibly abducted towards Keibi village in a car. Subsequently, the dead body of the female was recovered on the same day.
CBI investigation revealed that the accused were involved in the said incident.
A charge sheet was filed before the Special Judge CBI Court, Guwahati (designated as per the orders of the Supreme Court India).
Further investigation is continuing including the identification of other accused involved in the case.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the CBI has stated that the public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by the domestic crime investigating agency of India and evidence collected by it.
“Under the Indian Law, accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial,” the official said further.